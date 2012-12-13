UPDATE 1-Family of man killed in Belize says McAfee should be questioned

* McAfee staying in Miami Beach oceanfront hotel
* Dead man's family wants restrictions placed on McAfee
* "I'm very happy being here," McAfee says
By Zachary Fagenson and Barbara Liston
MIAMI BEACH/ORLANDO, Fla., Dec 13 U.S. software
pioneer John McAfee signed autographs and posed for photos in
Miami Beach on Thursday while the family of his murdered
neighbor questioned why the eccentric millionaire would not
answer police questions about the killing in Belize.
McAfee, 67, went into hiding after his American neighbor
Gregory Faull was fatally shot in November in the Central
American country. He made his way secretly to Guatemala but the
authorities there deported him to Miami on Wednesday.
"I'm shocked by this ... he's running around footloose and
fancy-free in Miami. How in the world can that be?" William
Keeney, Faull's stepfather, told Reuters on Thursday.
He said he would like to see restrictions placed on McAfee
to prevent him from disappearing again and that he hoped Belize
police would question McAfee in Miami.
"Why in the world is John McAfee working so hard not to meet
with those people in Belize that are charged with the job of
solving this crime. Why won't he cooperate?" Keeney said.
Police in Belize want to question McAfee as a "person of
interest" in Faull's killing but authorities there say he is not
a prime suspect. McAfee said he barely knew Faull and had
"absolutely nothing" to do with his death.
Belize police say their country's extradition treaty with
the United States extends only to suspected criminals, a
designation that does not apply to McAfee.
Speaking on Thursday outside a Miami Beach oceanfront hotel
where he spent the night, McAfee said he had been awakened and
rousted from bed in his jail cell in Guatemala.
"They said get dressed you're leaving ... I was put on a
plane and the next thing I know I'm here in Miami," McAfee told
an impromptu news conference on the steps of the hotel. "There
is no one here after me trying to shoot me. I'm very happy being
here."
He said he had been forced to leave behind his girlfriend
and would wait in Miami until she received a U.S. visa.
McAfee, an eccentric tech pioneer, made a fortune from the
anti-virus software bearing his name and had lived in Belize for
four years.
He said police in Belize were persecuting him because he
refused to pay $2 million in bribes, and that the extortion
attempt occurred after armed soldiers shot his dog, smashed up
his property and falsely accused him of running a
methamphetamine laboratory.
"I wouldn't know how to make meth," McAfee said. "First of
all in Belize the Zetas (Mexican drug gang) run that trade."
He added, "The margin in selling meth can't be as good as
the margin in selling software."
McAfee said he was treated kindly in Guatemala, where he was
jailed for a week for entering the country illegally. He said
Guatemala had deported him "due to political necessity" because
it did not want to jeopardize a pending treaty resolving a
long-running land dispute with Belize.
DENIES QUESTIONING BY IRS
McAfee also denied a local media report that Internal
Revenue Service agents had questioned him upon his arrival at
the Miami airport.
"I am not stupid enough to not pay taxes ... because you
can't escape them. I can escape from Belize, you can't get away
from the IRS," he said.
Keeney, the murdered man's stepfather, said he and Faull's
mother, Eileen Keeney, spent 10 days with their son at his
Caribbean vacation home on the Belize island of Ambergris Caye
where McAfee and Faull were neighbors, leaving two days before
the murder.
Keeney said Faull, a 52-year-old construction contractor who
owned a sports bar on the campus of the University of Central
Florida in Orlando, seemed very relaxed and never mentioned any
troubles or mentioned McAfee at all.
"We walked by his place maybe a half a dozen times or more
... and I never knew who lived there," Keeney said.
Eileen Keeney said she is "barely" holding up after the
death of her son.
"It has been very rough. I'll do fine, and then a memory
will hit me and it just devastates me," she said.
McAfee has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading
to the arrest and conviction of Faull's killer. A spokesman for
the Keeneys called that "a hollow gesture" and said if McAfee
really wants to solve the murder he would meet with the Belize
police and answer their questions.