McAfee says will not return to Belize, willing to talk to police

Dec 14 U.S. software pioneer John McAfee said
that he will not return to Belize where police want to question
him about a murder case, but that he is willing to let
authorities from the Central American nation interview him in a
"neutral country."
McAfee, 67, went into hiding after his American neighbor
Gregory Faull was fatally shot in November. He made his way
secretly to neighboring Guatemala, but the authorities there
deported him to Miami on Wednesday.
"I will not go back to Belize. I had nothing to do with the
murder," a relaxed-looking McAfee said in an interview on CNBC.
Police in Belize want to question McAfee as a "person of
interest" in Faull's killing, though authorities there say he is
not a prime suspect. McAfee said he barely knew Faull and had
"absolutely nothing" to do with his death.
Belize police say their country's extradition treaty with
the United States extends only to suspected criminals, a
designation that does not apply to McAfee.
McAfee, an eccentric tech pioneer, made a fortune from the
anti-virus software bearing his name and had lived in Belize for
four years.
He has charged that authorities have persecuted him because
he refused to pay $2 million in bribes, and that the extortion
attempt occurred after armed soldiers shot one of his dogs,
smashed up his property and falsely accused him of running a
methamphetamine laboratory.
Belize's prime minister has rejected the allegations,
calling McAfee paranoid and "bonkers."