RPT - INSIGHT-Mom sneaks kids to Mickey D's amid fast-food backlash, won't tell Dad

By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, April 10 Carolin Wood, an artist
and graduate student from Brooklyn's trendy Greenpoint
neighborhood, has a secret that she keeps from her husband and
some foodie friends. Once a month, she takes her two young
children to McDonald's for inexpensive breakfasts or ice cream.
"We call it our 'sneaky meal' because my husband thinks it's
absolutely disgusting," said Wood, 35. "He doesn't want to know
anything about it."
Even though Wood has fond memories of her own childhood
visits to McDonald's, that doesn't mean she thinks the food is
healthy. At home, she buys organic milk and meat as often as a
tight family budget allows.
The fact that young mothers like Wood are teaching their
children not to tell their dads that they've been to McDonald's
may underscore how hard it may be for the world's largest
restaurant chain to remake its image and revive U.S. sales. To
lure back consumers, McDonald's Corp's new Chief
Executive Steve Easterbrook recently pledged to eliminate
chickens fed human antibiotics at its U.S. restaurants.
That won't make a difference for Wood, who said she's never
eaten a Chicken McNugget and has no plans to try one, even after
the antibiotic change.
McDonald's didn't comment for this story. The company
doesn't break out what percentage of its customers are young
adults and/or mothers.
"There is still a negative health connotation," said
Morningstar restaurant analyst R.J. Hottovy. "It can be fixed,
but it isn't an easy fix."
Hottovy said he expects McDonald's to eventually turn around
its business, but not within the next couple years. McDonald's
shares fell 30 cents to $96.55 on Thursday. The shares are down
1.8 percent from a year ago, compared with a 11.7 percent gain
by the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index in the same period.
Sixty percent of American adults would like more restaurants
to serve antibiotic-free meat, according to a recent
Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,364 participants. Among parents with
children under the age of 18, 40 percent said they would be more
likely to take the kids to McDonald's if it had antibiotic-free
chicken on the menu. The Reuters/Ipsos online poll was conducted
between March 27 and 30, roughly two weeks after McDonald's
announced its plan for antibiotics in chicken.
According to another poll by Morgan Stanley of 3,000 U.S.
adults, the cohort known as Millennials, generally defined as
being 18 to 34 years old, care more about all-natural and
organic ingredients than older generations.
Millennials also are more likely than other groups to eat
out on a weekly basis. And while they still eat more traditional
fast food than other generations, they express more
dissatisfaction with the category, according to the Morgan
Stanley poll.
That helps explain why chains like Chick-fil-A and Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc, which have committed to sourcing 100
percent antibiotic-free meats, have been taking a bite out of
McDonald's sales. More than one-third of parents who answered
the Reuters/Ipsos poll said they take their children to
McDonald's at most a few times a year.
MULTIPLE MAKEOVERS
A series of critical documentaries over roughly the last
decade, including "Super Size Me" in 2004, amplified consumer
concerns about the health effect of eating fast food.
McDonald's has repeatedly tried to change that image. Among
other things, it introduced salads to its menu and tweaked its
Happy Meals for children by adding apple slices and cutting the
french-fry portion by more than half.
Last year, McDonald's sought direct feedback from its U.S.
diners with an online campaign called "Our food. Your
questions." Frequent queries included "Is 'pink slime' in a
Chicken McNugget?" and "Why doesn't your food rot?"
Food industry experts have said the move toward mostly
antibiotic-free chicken will accelerate similar efforts by other
fast-food chains and major supermarkets. It may also help curb
the rise of antibiotic-resistant superbugs that contribute to
thousands of U.S. deaths every year.
Samantha Trujillo, 33, a stay-at-home mother of four from
Yuma, Arizona, said McDonald's vow to wean chickens off most
antibiotics makes her feel a little bit better about the chain
and its food.
"I probably would eat the chicken a little more often," said
Trujillo, who takes her kids out every month or two to get Happy
Meals and visit the air-conditioned play area for a respite from
Arizona's sweltering heat.
Asked whether McDonald's antibiotic move could move the
needle for the company that saw 2014 revenue, profit and traffic
fall, Mark Kalinowski, restaurant analyst for Janney Capital
Markets, said: "My best guess is that it'll help only a little
bit at most."
People who care about antibiotic-free meats want them to be
completely antibiotic free, Kalinowski said. "If you're going to
do it, do it. Don't be half pregnant."
Amanda Libby, 46, a mom from Danvers, Massachusetts, agreed.
She used to take her two sons for Happy Meals fairly
regularly during baseball season, something she now regrets
after seeing films like 2011's "Forks Over Knives," which says
that many common diseases can be prevented by avoiding processed
foods. She now only occasionally allows her boys to eat
McDonald's hamburgers, and would like the chain to use 100
percent antibiotic-free meats before making more frequent trips.
"Mostly (antibiotic-free) won't cut it for me," said Libby.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by John
Pickering)