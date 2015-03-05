REFILE-McDonald's antibiotic-free move could prompt U.S. chicken squeeze

(Fixing typo in paragraph 8 with no other changes to text)
By Lisa Baertlein and P.J. Huffstutter
March 4 A plan by McDonald's Corp to
phase out chicken raised with certain kinds of antibiotics at
its 14,000 U.S. restaurants will put additional pressure on an
already-stressed supply chain.
Antibiotic-free chicken currently accounts for a tiny
portion of total U.S. supplies, and an increasing desire on the
part of consumers for more "natural" products has meant that
demand sometimes exceeds supply.
Available product has been so tight that when six of the
largest U.S. school districts tried to make the switch to
antibiotic-free poultry last year, chicken sellers such as Tyson
Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp said they
could not change their production systems quickly enough to meet
the demand.
The decision by the world's biggest restaurant chain to jump
into the fray seems likely to complicate things further,
tightening supply and thereby raising prices, said Athlos
Research principal Jonathan Feeney.
"This is very likely to cause a disruption in McDonald's
food supply and will likely raise operating costs for McDonald's
franchisees," added Richard Adams, a former McDonald's
franchisee who now runs the consulting firm Franchise Equity
Group.
One key impediment up to now in increasing supplies has been
convincing livestock farmers and meat packers to switch to new
farming practices that they fear could threaten their profit
margins. Routine use of antibiotics can mean larger animals and
less disease.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has some of the
restaurant industry's highest standards for antibiotic-free
meats, but it has occasionally had trouble finding supplies.
From time to time its popular burrito restaurants have had
to hang signs alerting diners that it was unable to get
antibiotic-free chicken, beef or pork.
McDonald's said Wednesday it will eliminate from its menus
chicken raised with antibiotics that are "critically important"
to human medicine, but unlike Chipotle, it will continue to
purchase chicken raised with ionophores, an animal antibiotic
commonly added to feed.
QUICK CHICKEN, SLOW BEEF
Public health advocates cheered McDonald's chicken plans on
Wednesday, but they also pushed the chain to go further.
Jonathan Kaplan, director of the Natural Resources Defense
Council's food and agriculture program noted that McDonald's new
antibiotic policy has a "disappointing loophole" in that it
covers only chicken and only U.S. restaurants.
He also would like to see the chain expand its policy to all
meats. "Hopefully, chicken is just the start, the Big Mac and
McRib may be next," he said.
Switching to antibiotic-free pork and beef would present
even tougher challenges, however. Making adjustment to supplies
is easier in animals that mature more rapidly. It takes only
about six weeks to get a chicken ready for slaughter, while it
takes four to six months to ready a hog for market and 18 months
or more for beef cattle.
The company would almost certainly have difficult acquiring
enough antibiotic-free beef, which is already in short supply,
for its burgers.
Chipotle and CKE Restaurants each traveled to Australia to
find theirs.
CKE Restaurants' Carl's Jr chain in December debuted a
"natural" burger, from grass-fed cattle raised without
antibiotics, steroids or added hormones, in its 1,150 U.S.
restaurants.
Brad Haley, CKE's chief marketing officer, said the company
would love to start selling similar burgers at its Hardee's
chain, but the company finds itself asking "Where's the beef?"
"I don't think there's enough for sizeable chains to move
over in the immediate future," Haley said. "There simply isn't
enough all-natural beef."
Still, McDonald's told Reuters it will continue to "look at
all aspects of food sourcing and our menu".
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and P.J.
Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Sue Horton)