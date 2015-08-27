McDonald's, Tyson Foods drop farm after videotape shows animal cruelty

LOS ANGELES Aug 27 McDonald's Corp and Tyson
Foods both severed ties on Thursday with a Tennessee farm where
workers were seen stabbing, beating and stomping on chickens in
an undercover video shot by animal rights activists.
The videotape, which was unveiled by Mercy For Animals at a
news conference in Los Angeles, depicts gruesome animal cruelty
toward the birds at what the group said was T&S Farm in Dukedom,
Tennessee, which was under contract to Tyson Foods.
Tyson supplies chicken meat to McDonald's, the
world's biggest fast-food chain, for its McNuggets.
Representatives for T&S Farm could not immediately be
reached for comment on Thursday.
"Animal well-being is a priority at our company and we will
not tolerate the unacceptable animal treatment shown in this
video," Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said in a written
statement.
"Members of our animal well-being team are investigating,
however, based on what we currently know, we are terminating the
farmer's contract to grow chickens for us," said Sparkman,
adding there were currently no chickens on the farm.
McDonald's said in a statement that the company supported
Tyson's decision and "find the behavior depicted in this video
to be completely unacceptable."
The fast-food giant said it was working with Tyson to
further investigate the situation.
"We're committed to working with animal welfare and industry
experts to inform our policies that promote better management,
strong employee education and verification of practices,"
McDonald's said.
An investigator for the Weakley County Sheriff's Office said
the agency had opened an investigation into the farm and was
working with prosecutors.
McDonald's announced earlier this year that it would phase
out its use of chickens raised with certain kinds of antibiotics
at its 14,000 U.S. restaurants as part of a major restructuring
plan to reverse a long sales slump.
(Reporting by Jonathan Tolliver and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Peter Cooney)