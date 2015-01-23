Pediatrician group urges measles vaccinations amid Disneyland outbreak

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 23 The leading U.S.
pediatrician group on Friday urged parents, schools and
communities to vaccinate children against measles in the face of
an outbreak that began at Disneyland in California in December
and has spread to more than 50 people.
The American Academy of Pediatrics said all children should
get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine between the ages of
12 and 15 months old and again between 4 and 6 years old.
"A family vacation to an amusement park - or a trip to the
grocery store, a football game or school - should not result in
children becoming sickened by an almost 100 percent preventable
disease," Dr. Errol Alden, the group's executive director, said
in a written statement.
"We are fortunate to have an incredibly effective tool that
can prevent our children from suffering. That is so rare in
medicine," Alden said.
The California Department of Public Health has reported 59
confirmed measles cases among state residents since the end of
December, most linked to an initial exposure at Disneyland or
the adjacent Disney California Adventure Park.
Nine more cases linked to the two Walt Disney Co
-owned parks, were reported out of state - one in Mexico,
three in Utah, two in Washington state and one each in Oregon,
Colorado and Arizona.
Officials say the outbreak appeared to begin when an
infected person, likely from out of the country, visited the
Anaheim resort from Dec. 15 to Dec. 20.
Among those infected are at least five Disney employees and
a student at Huntington Beach High School, some 15 miles (24 km)
from the park. Earlier this week, the school ordered its
unvaccinated students to stay home until Jan. 29.
Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and
red eyes, followed by red rash that often starts on the face and
spreads downward. The sometimes deadly viral disease can spread
very swiftly among unvaccinated children.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Susan Heavey)