UPDATE 4-Doctors group urges measles shots as Disneyland outbreak spreads

(State public health agency cites unvaccinated individuals as
principal factor in outbreak)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Jan 23 The leading U.S.
pediatrician group on Friday urged parents, schools and
communities to vaccinate children against measles in the face of
an outbreak that began at Disneyland in California in December
and has spread to more than 80 people in seven states and
Mexico.
The American Academy of Pediatrics said all children should
get the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella between 12 and 15
months of age and again between 4 and 6 years old.
"A family vacation to an amusement park - or a trip to the
grocery store, a football game or school - should not result in
children becoming sickened by an almost 100 percent preventable
disease," Errol Alden, the group's executive director, said in a
statement.
The California Department of Public Health has reported 68
confirmed measles cases among state residents since December,
most linked to an initial exposure at Disneyland or its
adjacent Disney California Adventure Park.
Fourteen more cases linked to Disney parks have been
reported out of state - five in Arizona, three in Utah, two in
Washington state and one each in Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and
Mexico.
The outbreak is believed to have begun when an infected
person, likely from out of the country, visited the resort in
Anaheim between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. The health department said
others with measles are known to have visited Disney parks in
January while infectious but did not elaborate.
Among those infected are at least five Disney employees and
a student from a local high school that has ordered its
unvaccinated students to stay home until Jan. 29.
The outbreak has renewed debate over the so-called
anti-vaccination movement in which fears about potential side
effects of vaccines, fueled by now-debunked theories suggesting
a link to autism, have led a small minority of parents to refuse
to allow their children to be inoculated.
The Los Angeles Times blasted the anti-vaccination movement
in an editorial last week for what it called an "ignorant and
self-absorbed rejection of science."
Asked if the anti-vaccination movement contributed to the
latest outbreak in California, a spokesman for the state health
department Carlos Villatoro, said in an email: "We think that
unvaccinated individuals have been the principal factor."
Barbara Loe Fisher, president of the National Vaccine
Information Center, a group calling for "informed consent" for
parents regarding vaccinations, said the Disneyland outbreak had
touched off a "media frenzy."
"There's a lot of name-calling going on rather than talking
about substantive policy issues," she said.
Homegrown measles, whose symptoms include rash and fever,
was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000. But
health officials say cases imported by travelers from overseas
continue to infect unvaccinated U.S. residents. The sometimes
deadly virus, which is airborne, can spread swiftly among
unvaccinated children.
There is no specific treatment for measles and most people
recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished
children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause
serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe
diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
