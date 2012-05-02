US says will issue faster meat recalls

WASHINGTON May 2 The federal government will
begin meat recalls sooner and search more broadly for meat that
could cause foodborne illnesses under changes announced by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.
Agriculture Undersecretary Elisabeth Hagen said the changes
would strengthen the food safety network. Besides quicker USDA
action when contamination is suspected, the changes would
require meat processors to notify the department promptly when
potentially hazardous products were released for sale.
"It's a recognition we need to be focusing on a preventative
approach," Hagen said during a telephone news conference.
The "quicker action" plan should reduce the number of
illnesses and deaths, said Philip Tierno, director of clinical
microbiology at Langone Medical Center of New York University.
About 128,000 people are hospitalized for food-borne
illnesses annually in the United States and 3,000 die, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Norovirus caused the most illnesses and salmonella was the
leading cause of death in 2011.
Under the new approach, when tests show a "presumptive
positive" of meat contamination by E coli bacteria, USDA will
gather information about the supplier of the meat and other
processors who may have used it, so it will be ready to act if
there is a final confirmation.
"That does buy us a day, maybe even two days. We can get
ahead of things," said Hagen. "When you're talking about
traceback, every minute counts."
An official at the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS),
the USDA agency in charge of meat safety, said 13,000-15,000
samples of ground meat and trimmings are tested each year. Far
less than 1 percent return a presumptive positive and "fewer
than a hundred" are confirmed as contaminated, he said.
Also, USDA released new rules that require processors to
write recall plans and keep them up to date, to notify FSIS
within 24 hours of releasing meat or poultry products to the
market that may harm consumers, and to document each
reassessment of their protocols to prevent contamination.
USDA also released a new version of a guidance document to
meat plants on steps that are needed to show their meat-safety
plans are effective in preventing contamination.