UPDATE 2-Judge rejects ABC News bid to throw out 'pink slime' lawsuit

(Updates to add comment from ABC spokesman)
By Jonathan Stempel and P.J. Huffstutter
March 27 ABC News has failed to persuade a South
Dakota state judge to dismiss a $1.2 billion defamation lawsuit
by a meat processor complaining about a series of reports that
referred to its signature product as "pink slime."
Judge Cheryle Gering of the Union County Circuit Court ruled
on Thursday that Beef Products Inc may pursue most of its case
against ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co, and others
including news anchor Diane Sawyer and reporter Jim Avila.
BPI claimed that ABC harmed its reputation and cost sales by
mischaracterizing its "lean finely textured beef" as "pink
slime" in reports aired in March and April 2012.
While not deciding whether defamation occurred, Gering let
BPI pursue 22 of its 27 claims, including over alleged product
disparagement and interference with business relationships.
"The entirety of the broadcasts can be reasonably
interpreted as insinuating that plaintiffs are improperly
selling a product that is not nutritious and/or not safe for the
public's consumption," the judge wrote.
Gering also said the contexts in which ABC made some of the
statements to which BPI objected justified allowing the Dakota
Dunes-based company to continue its case.
"For example, the use of the term 'pink slime' with a food
product can be reasonably interpreted as implying that the food
product is not meat and is not fit to eat, which are objective
facts which can be proven," the judge wrote.
ABC News spokesman Jeffrey Schneider said: "We will defend
our reporting vigorously on the merits."
In seeking to dismiss the case, ABC had argued that it never
said BPI's product was unsafe, and that the case was an attempt
to chill media coverage of the industry and inhibit free speech.
TREBLE DAMAGES
BPI sought to recoup $400 million representing projected
lost profit, and to triple that sum under South Dakota's
Agricultural Food Products Disparagement Act.
"We are pleased with the court's decision, which rejected
nearly all of the defendants' arguments," said Erik Connolly, a
partner at Winston & Strawn representing BPI, in an email. "We
look forward to starting discovery and ultimately presenting our
case to a jury."
Lean finely textured beef is a low-fat product made from
beef chunks including trimmings, and exposed to tiny bursts of
ammonium hydroxide to kill E. coli bacteria and other
contaminants.
BPI's beef was once routinely used in fast-food hamburgers
and in packaged ground beef sold at grocery stores.
While the U.S. Department of Agriculture and industry
experts have called the meat safe, some retailers including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Safeway Inc stopped
selling ground beef that contained the product after the ABC
reports.
BPI closed three of its four plants and cut about half of
its 1,300-person workforce in the wake of the media coverage.
Other defendants include a former Agriculture Department
microbiologist said to have coined "pink slime" in a 2002 email.
The case is Beef Products Inc et al v. American Broadcasting
Cos et al, First Judicial Circuit Court of South Dakota, Union
County, No. 12-292.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and P.J. Huffstutter
in Chicago; Editing by Andre Grenon and Stephen Coates)