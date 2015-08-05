RPT-WRAPUP 2-U.S. cable TV companies' shares crushed after Disney disappoints

(Repeats to fix formatting)
By Lisa Richwine and Bill Rigby
Aug 5 Nagging investor concerns over viewers
cutting the cord on cable television and moving online turned
into a rout in the sector's shares on Wednesday after Walt
Disney Co reported a dip in subscribers for its
cornerstone sports channel ESPN and rivals produced a mixed
batch of earnings.
ESPN, which is available only as part of broad cable TV
packages, has been seen as a savior of the bundling business
model with its line-up of live sports and highlight reels. But
the latest figures suggest even that may not be enough to stop
viewers demanding slimmer cable packages or moving online to
watch standalone streaming services.
"I haven't seen this much red in a long time," said John
Miller, a portfolio manager at Ariel Investments, watching the
broad stock decline. "It seems like people's concerns regarding
cord-cutting have accelerated."
Disney's shares fell 9 percent on Wednesday, wiping $18
billion off the company's market value, a day after it lowered
the profit outlook for its cable networks and Chief Executive
Bob Iger said ESPN saw "modest" subscriber losses.
"If Disney can get dinged, maybe nobody's safe," said Barton
Crockett, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets.
Time Warner Inc, which has been quicker than Disney
to unbundle its popular cable offerings and embrace the online
model, also felt the wrath of investors, who sent its stock down
9 percent, even though it reported better-than-expected profit
on Wednesday.
Shares of the media company, which launched its own
standalone streaming service HBO Now and struck a deal with
video-streaming service Hulu, hit their lowest since early
February, closing at $79.80.
Discovery Communications Inc shares also got
blitzed, falling 12 percent after the owner of the Discovery
Channel and Animal Planet blamed lower advertising sales and a
strong dollar for quarterly profit slipping below analysts'
estimates. The company also said it was unlikely to buy back any
more shares this year as it looks to save cash.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc shares closed down 7
percent, and dropped slightly further in after-hours trading as
it reported lower quarterly adjusted revenue on a decline in TV
advertising sales and a lack of major film releases.
CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network,
also saw its shares fall almost 5 percent in regular trading.
They recovered slightly after the bell as it reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher revenue from
affiliates and subscription fees.
Shares of cinema and cable company Viacom Inc
closed down 7.5 percent.
Bucking the trend, Dish Network Corp reported
higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as it earned
more per pay-TV subscriber and added broadband Internet users.
Its shares ended up 4.3 percent.
Even so, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company said
net subscriber losses almost doubled to about 81,000, and noted
the momentum toward cord-cutting.
Dish's "linear TV business has matured and is now
declining," Dish CEO Charlie Ergen told analysts. "Over-the-top
is growing."
(Reporting by Lehar Maan, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru, Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Writing by
Bill Rigby in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken, Toni Reinhold)