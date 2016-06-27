版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 04:12 BJT

FCC chair proposes retaining most media ownership rules

WASHINGTON, June 27 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed retaining most rules limiting cross ownership of newspapers, radio and TV stations in the same market, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed retaining the existing rules barring companies in most instances from owning a newspaper and a broadcast TV or radio station in the same market, as well as other individual market limits on radio and TV stations with "slight modification," according to the summary of a proposal to fellow commissioners seen by Reuters. Congress had ordered the commission in 1996 to review cross ownership rules every four years but the FCC last completed a review in 2006.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐