Sixteen hospitals to pay $15.69 million to resolve U.S. Medicare probe

WASHINGTON May 7 Sixteen hospitals and their corporate parents will pay $15.69 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that the providers were reimbursed from Medicare for services that were unnecessary, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

As part of the settlement, Health Management Associates Inc and 14 of its formerly associated hospitals will pay $15 million, Community Health Systems and its subsidiary Wesley Medical Center will pay $210,000, and North Texas Medical Center will pay $480,000, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)
