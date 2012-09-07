Medifast subsidiary to pay $3.7 mln penalty for weight claims

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 A subsidiary of Medifast Inc agreed to pay a $3.7 million civil penalty and meet new compliance requirements to settle a complaint from U.S. authorities that its claims about weight-loss products are unsubstantiated.

Jason Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned Medifast subsidiary, did not admit liability, according to a consent decree filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The company, the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are parties to the consent decree.