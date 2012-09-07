UPDATE 1-Medifast unit settles false ad claims for $3.7 mln

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 A subsidiary of Medifast Inc agreed to pay a $3.7 million civil penalty and meet new compliance requirements to settle a federal complaint that its claims about weight-loss products were false.
Jason Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned Medifast subsidiary, did not admit liability, according to a consent decree filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The company, the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are parties to the consent decree.
Advertisements for the "Medifast 5 & 1 Plan" low-calorie diet told consumers they could "lose up to 2-5 pounds per week." It did not have a reasonable basis in scientific evidence to support the claims, the government agencies said.
Jason Pharmaceuticals said in July that it expected to reach a consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission over an investigation into its advertising.
Medifast did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.