As mining stocks rally, option bears are on the prowl

NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. mining stocks are shining after five dull years but the options market shows that some traders fear this year's bounce of more than 40 percent in the sector has been overdone.

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining fund is up about 44 percent this year, driven by a strong rebound in the price of gold and silver, and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would bide its time before raising rates this year.

The fund, which fell about 78 percent for the five years ending 2015, is on pace to snap a five-year losing streak.

But nervous options traders have opened some 1.1 million active contracts on the fund's shares, with about half of them opened in May alone. And 80 percent of the new contracts are in the form of puts, usually used to bet on lower prices.

There are now 3.8 puts active for each open call. The largest block of open contracts is comprised of bets on the fund's shares dropping 7 percent to under $20 by mid-September.

"The bounce in commodities is probably ahead of itself," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

A stock market selloff at the beginning of the year led to doubts that the Federal Reserve would move quickly to raise interest rates. Through April, the U.S. dollar slid 5.6 percent against a basket of major currencies and that helped boost dollar denominated commodities.

Now, however, more traders believe the Fed is approaching another rate hike. The dollar index rallied about 4 percent since hitting a 15-month low in early May, and that could put pressure on non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

Much of the next rate hike is already priced into shares of metals and mining companies, thanks to the beating they took in recent years, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. But investors remain worried about exactly how many rate hikes are in store.

"I just don't have the confidence to say it can handle several interest rate hikes," he said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Gregorio)