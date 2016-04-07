U.S. to appeal court decision to rescind Metlife's 'too big to fail' tag

BRIEF-Iradimed Corp reports 2017 annual and Q1 financial guidance
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. government will appeal a district court's decision to rescind the designation by a government regulator of insurer MetLife Inc as "too big to fail," a Treasury Department spokesman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance
* Command Center reports strong preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue
* Will produce the towers in its Manitowoc, WI and Abilene, TX facilities for 2017 delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: