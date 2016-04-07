版本:
U.S. to appeal court decision to rescind Metlife's 'too big to fail' tag

WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. government will appeal a district court's decision to rescind the designation by a government regulator of insurer MetLife Inc as "too big to fail," a Treasury Department spokesman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)

