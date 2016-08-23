State insurance regulators say U.S. government ignored them in MetLife case

WASHINGTON Aug 23 State insurance regulators in
a court brief on Monday said a powerful U.S. council made up of
the heads of all the federal financial regulatory agencies
disregarded their work when it designated of MetLife Inc.
as "too big to fail."
MetLife, the largest U.S. life insurer, sued the federal
government last year after the Financial Stability Oversight
Council designated it a systemically important financial
institution. That label can lead to additional regulation and
capital requirements.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer decided in March to
rescind the designation and the U.S. government is currently
appealing her decision.
In the brief supporting MetLife, the National Association of
Insurance Commissioners said the council appeared to ignore or
discount the state regulatory system, state regulators'
opinions, and the council's insurance expert "in favor of
speculation, assumptions about consumer and regulatory responses
to distress that have no basis in fact or history, and a flawed
analysis of the insurance business and its regulation."
Unlike many other financial products, insurance is regulated
at the state level. When Congress established the FSOC in the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law in order to ward off
another major financial crisis, it gave a seat to an insurance
expert. That expert, Roy Woodall, voted against designating
MetLife as systemically important.
NAIC said MetLife's subsidiaries are subject to extensive
regulation and states can review many of its holding company
transactions. It also said that due to the nature of insurance
contracts, the company will probably not experience a "run on
the bank."
"MetLife is a highly regulated company and the existing
regulation has served the company and its policyholders well,"
the commissioners said.
Only four non-banks have been designated systemically
important. Two others, American International Group and
Prudential Financial, Inc., are also insurers.
The American Council of Life Insurers, which represents the
country's major insurance companies, including MetLife, said in
a separate brief also filed on Monday that the council was wrong
in treating insurers in a similar manner as banks.
It said policyholders do not use life insurance for
liquidity and the gradual maturity of companies' contracts means
they do not have to have "fire sales" of assets to pay policies.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Legal
Foundation and the Cato Institute, a conservative think tank,
along with a panel of eight academic experts, also filed briefs
supporting MetLife.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Alan Crosby)