UPDATE 3-U.S. judge strikes down MetLife designation of 'too big to fail'

(Adds White House comment)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, March 30 Insurer MetLife Inc
won a major regulatory and legal battle on Wednesday when a
federal judge struck down the U.S. government's determination
that it is "too big to fail."
MetLife had argued in court that the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), made up of the heads of the country's
financial regulatory agencies, used a secretive and flawed
process when in 2014 it designated the company as a systemically
important financial institution.
The designation meant regulators believed a collapse of the
insurer could devastate the U.S. financial system just as much
as failure of a major bank, and triggered possible requirements
for it to hold more capital and for stricter oversight.
"From the beginning, MetLife has said that its business
model does not pose a threat to the financial stability of the
United States," the company's chief executive, Steven Kandarian,
said in a statement.
A representative for the U.S. Treasury said the agency
disagreed with the decision and would vigorously defend the
council's designations process.
"FSOC conducted a rigorous analysis of MetLife, including
extensive engagement with the company, and determined that
material financial distress at MetLife could pose ... a threat
to the financial system," said spokesman Adam Hodge.
The ruling by the judge, U.S. District Judge Rosemary
Collyer, is currently sealed, but parts may be made public next
month, according to Wednesday's order, which also said the
federal government may appeal.
During a hearing last month, Collyer expressed concerns
about the process and the analyses that the council, which
includes the Treasury secretary and Federal Reserve chair, uses
to make designations.
In the order, Collyer granted three of the reasons, or
counts, that MetLife gave when it argued against the
designation. The company had said there were flaws in how the
FSOC assessed its vulnerabilities, that some of the FSOC's
assumptions and speculations were arbitrary and capricious, and
that the FSOC had not given enough consideration of the
designation's economic effects on MetLife.
WELCOMED BY WALL STREET
MetLife, the largest U.S. life insurer, said earlier this
year it was considering breaking up its business to shed the
designation.
Its shares ended up more than 5 percent on the news, at
$44.73. Those of other insurers designated systemically
important, Prudential Financial Inc and American
International Group Inc, also rose.
"It's a major win for companies placed under this
designation. It's a very large blow for the FSOC. But FSOC can
appeal," said Raymond James analyst Steven Schwartz. "It's not
over until it's over."
Deutsche Bank Markets Research analyst Yaron Kinar wrote in
a note that because of potential appeals the company's status
may not "be finalized for some time" and "we'd expect the
company to continue down the path of separating its U.S. retail
business despite the ruling."
Asset managers greeted the decision as good news with the
potential to soften future regulation that their industry has
been expecting. Earlier this month, the FSOC said it was
discussing how to address the risks that their products could
pose to financial stability.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan group Better Markets said,
however, Collyer's decision threatens "the entire structure that
protects the country and its taxpayers from future financial
crashes caused by nonbanks."
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law authorized
regulators to designate nonbank companies as "systemically
important," largely in response to the $182 billion government
bailout AIG received during the 2008 financial crisis.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to comment on
the decision, but said crisis-era bailouts showed "it's not just
banks on Wall Street that could potentially shake the foundation
of our financial system."
"And if we're serious - and the president certainly is
-about following through on a commitment to make sure that
taxpayers are never in that position again, we need to make sure
that our regulators ... can exercise, at least, some authority
over nonbank institutions," he said at a White House briefing.
MetLife sued last year, saying the FSOC had not followed its
own guidance and essentially changed the rules to ensure the
designation was made.
The government argued its process was fair and a collapse by
the insurer, with its many financial ties, products and
contracts, would indeed hurt the financial system. It said it
was open with the company during a 17-month process that
included a meeting with the full council.
At the same time, criticism of the council has mounted in
the financial sector and on Capitol Hill, where Republicans say
regulators should operate more openly. Securities and Exchange
Commissioner Michael Piwowar, also a Republican, has blasted the
council, saying it should be renamed the "Firing Squad On
Capitalism."
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in New York and Sarah N.
Lynch and Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky)