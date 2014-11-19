UPDATE 2-U.S. sugar refiner woes mount as Mexico deal seen choking supply

(Updates with link to FACTBOX, additional comments from Sugar
Coalition in paragraph 12)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 18 At first blush, the powerful
U.S. sugar industry seemed to clinch a big win last month when
U.S. trade authorities struck a deal to restrict rising imports
from Mexican rivals.
With a closer look, however, it appears that big cane
refiners - including the maker of household brand Domino Sugar -
might be the biggest losers because the deal could choke off
imports of raw sugar from Mexico, cutting critical feedstock.
The pact setting quotas and prices on Mexican sugar imports
for the first time appeared to be the best possible outcome to a
months-long dispute that had threatened to escalate into an
all-out trade war.
Facing global refined prices languishing at multi-year lows
and a market that has been in surplus for years, U.S. sugar
producers accused Mexico in March of flooding the heavily
protected U.S. market with cheap, subsidized refined sugar and
called for penalties on imports.
Domino, the top U.S. refiner, is owned by ASR Group, which
is the only cane processor that signed onto that case.
For Mexican mills and U.S. food manufacturers such as
Hershey Co, the eleventh-hour deal might be a better
alternative to the import penalties threatened by the trade
case. The new reference prices are about half those including
duties.
The U.S. Department of Commerce has slapped duties of over
50 percent on imports, but has said it will drop them if the
pact is sealed.
Refiners not involved in the trade case, such as Louis
Dreyfus Commodities BV, which owns Imperial Sugar,
are also worried, according to filings to the Commerce
Department on Tuesday ahead of the deadline for comment.
Six of the country's 10 cane refineries, which represent
some 4 million to 4.4 million tonnes of capacity, are located at
ports, rely on imports and would be starved of raw sugar,
Imperial Sugar's President and Chief Executive Officer Michael
Gorrell said in a letter.
"Mexican exporters could ship all of their sugar quota to
the United States as direct consumption sugar," he said.
The American Sugar Coalition, which represents the
petitioners on the case, criticized the deal in a Nov. 18 letter
to the Commerce Department, saying the refined sugar
specification and listed reference prices would cause "gross
distortions" in the U.S. market.
"Our ultimate objective is to stop Mexico's unfair trade
practices ... and the final pact has yet to do that," said
Phillip Hayes, a spokesman for the industry group representing
the petitioners, in a separate statement.
The alarm from within the U.S. sugar industry might surprise
many market participants who viewed the influential lobby as
having the most to gain from restrictions on refined sugar
imports after pushing for years to end free trade with Mexico.
Tweaking the terms to assuage the U.S. industry might also
delay the deal, increasing the uncertainty about supplies and
boosting domestic prices.
U.S. refiners ASR Group, Imperial Sugar and U.S. Sugar Corp
declined to comment on this story. Cargill Inc and
AmCane Sugar did not respond to requests for comment.
REFINED VS RAW
One of the central worries is the definition of refined
sugar in the agreement as having a minimum polarity, a measure
of purity, of 99.9 percent. Refiners believe that will skew how
much and what Mexico imports through the new quota system,
expert trade sources said.
Mexican sugar above a 99.5 percent polarity, but under 99.9
percent would not technically be refined under the new deal,
potentially dealing a double whammy to refiners.
While refined sugar will still be flowing in - perhaps even
more heavily because of limits in the draft proposal - it will
be categorized as raw under the government's standards.
The 99.5 percent polarity sugar can be sold directly to food
manufacturers, sidestepping refiners, and is used in drinks or
as sugar crystals in baked goods where the whiteness of the
sugar does not matter, traders said.
Refiners' options for alternative supplies are limited by
the so-called tariff rate quota that permits imports from
elsewhere if the U.S. government deems the market to be short.
"Their access to (Mexican raw sugar) could disappear," said
Tom Earley, a food policy consultant at Agralytica in Virginia
who consults for the Sweetener Users Association, which opposes
restrictions on imports.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Andre Grenon)