Mexico says will seek to renegotiate U.S. tomato trade pact

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexico said on Thursday it will try to renegotiate a tomato trade agreement with the United States, after Washington signaled it might terminate a 16-year old bilateral pact due to pressure from tomato growers in Florida.

If the two countries fail to reach a deal, Mexico will bring the case to a dispute resolution panel under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Francisco de Rosenzweig, a senior economy ministry official, told Reuters.