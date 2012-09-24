版本:
Mexico's Ferrari urges U.S. not to tear up tomato pact

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Mexico's Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari on Monday urged the U.S. Commerce Department to renegotiate a 16-year-old tomato trade agreement, rather than give into election-year demands from Florida growers to tear up the pact.

"We believe the suspension agreement has worked well for 16 years," Ferrari told Reuters in an interview. "It has been good for the industries and for U.S. consumers as well."

Ferrari said it was "obvious" the Florida Tomato Exchange had timed its request to put political pressure on the White House ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential election.

