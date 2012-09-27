U.S. moves to terminate tomato trade pact with Mexico

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Commerce Department, responding to a election-year request from Florida producers, said on Thursday it had made a preliminary decision to terminate a 16-year-old tomato trade agreement with Mexico, subject to a final review.

"The Department will issue the final results of this changed circumstances review ... as soon as is practicable, but not later than 270 days after the date on which this review was initiated," the Commerce Department said in a decision memo.

Mexico has urged the United States to keep the agreement, which it says has brought stability to tomato trade between the two countries.