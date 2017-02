WASHINGTON Oct 2 U.S. business groups said on Tuesday they were worried about a damaging trade war with Mexico if President Barack Obama's administration follows through on a preliminary decision to terminate a 16-year-old tomato trade agreement.

"We think the U.S.-Mexico economic relationship is tremendously important," Patrick Kilbride from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told reporters on a conference call. "We don't want to see another trade war ignited."