Mexicans who help build Trump wall 'traitors,' top Archdiocese says

MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexicans who help build
U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall would be
acting immorally and should be deemed traitors, the Catholic
Archdiocese of Mexico said on Sunday, turning up the heat on a
simmering dispute over the project.
In a provocative editorial, the country's biggest
Archdiocese sought to increase pressure on the government to
take a tougher line on companies aiming to profit from the wall,
which has strained relations between Trump and the Mexican
government.
"Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic
Trump would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and
owners should be considered traitors to the homeland," said the
editorial in Desde la fe, the Archdiocese's weekly publication.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo warned firms
it would not be in their "interests" to participate in the wall.
But the editorial accused the government of responding "tepidly"
to those eyeing the project for business.
A spokesman for the Archdiocese, which centers on Mexico
City and is presided over by the country's foremost Roman
Catholic cleric, Cardinal Norberto Rivera, said the editorial
represented the views of the diocese.
Trump says he wants to build the wall to stop illegal
immigrants from crossing the U.S. southern border. He has
pledged Mexico will pay for the wall, which the Mexican
government adamantly says it will not do.
The Desde la fe editorial, which was published online, said
the barrier would only feed prejudice and discrimination.
"In practice, signing up for a project that is a serious
affront to dignity is shooting yourself in the foot," it wrote.
Mexican cement maker Cemex has said it is open
to providing quotes to supply raw materials for the wall but
will not take part in the bidding process to build it.
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, another company
specializing in construction materials, has also signaled
readiness to work on the project.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Peter
Cooney)