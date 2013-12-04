Miami adds new art museum, sign of evolution beyond the beach

| MIAMI
MIAMI Dec 4 A gleaming addition to Miami's
waterfront will greet the art world elite as they jet into town
this week for the 12th edition of Art Basel Miami Beach: a $131
million art museum the city hopes will anchor its burgeoning
cultural scene.
"Our cultural infrastructure has evolved," said Thom
Collins, director of the Perez Art Museum of Miami (PAMM), which
will open officially on Wednesday. "We know people come here
because they want the (tropical) environment. We needed to give
them something that addresses our main competition, the beach."
From sprawling, shaded verandas dotted with greenery, the
Herzog & de Meuron-designed waterfront museum offers stunning
vistas of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami's high rises.
Inside the yawning space, architects used rough wood
flooring and ceiling-high hurricane-proof windows to allow the
building to blend into the existing landscape.
"The ingredients here are cement, water, vegetation and sun,
and the building should respond to these things," said Jacques
Herzog, whose firm famously converted a London power plant into
the Tate Modern and designed San Francisco's de Young Museum in
Golden Gate Park.
Outside a plaza is being built designed by landscape firm
James Corner Field Operations, renowned for the New York's
elevated High Line park in Manhattan.
CULTURAL RENAISSANCE
Since the first Art Basel Miami Beach, a spinoff of the fair
held for decades in the Swiss city of the same name, Miami has
undergone a cultural renaissance. Across from the convention
center that hosts Art Basel is a Frank Gehry-designed symphony
hall flanked by a large park where hundreds gather regularly to
watch projections of the performances inside the building
broadcast on its exterior.
"People now think there is a component of Miami that
includes art and culture," said Carlos de la Cruz, a prominent
Miami art collector who in 2009 opened a privately funded 30,000
square foot exhibition space filled with works from his family's
private collection, including works by Felix Gonzalez-Torres,
Gabriel Orozco and Rudolf Stingel.
"They wouldn't have thought of that 20 years ago, and Art
Basel is what put that idea there."
The Wynwood neighborhood, a once-blighted area just north of
downtown Miami, is now home to graffiti murals by world famous
artists and galleries that attract collectors from around the
world.
In the Design District, award-winning restaurants buzz
throughout the year and luxury retailers like Louis Vuitton and
Cartier have taken up nearby storefronts.
REAL ESTATE CASHING IN
Miami's image as a rising cultural center has also been a
boon for its volatile real estate market.
"Most people can't believe the changes," said Jorge Perez,
chief executive of the Related Group, known as the "Condo King"
of Miami. "Art has been one of the great catalysts in producing
this great reaction to Miami and it translates most clearly in
the real estate market," he added, citing a new boom in luxury
condo construction in the Miami area, with some buildings
featuring high-priced art installations to attract buyers.
The hot real estate market has also attracted some
high-profile firms, including Iraqi-born British architect Zaha
Hadid, designer of a futuristic 62-story tower across the road
from the new art museum, as well as Denmark's Bjarke Ingels
Group and Britain's Lord Norman Foster.
Yet the museum, partially funded by a $100 million public
subsidy, came under fire in 2011, when Perez, a poster child for
the city's real estate collapse, got his name attached to it
thanks to a donation of cash and art valued at $40 million.
Perez, who came under fire when billions of dollars of
Related Group projects went into foreclosure, fired back at his
critics, saying his intent with the museum was not only to
burnish his own legacy, but to inspire more philanthropy from
other wealthy Hispanics in the city.
"Many times we've gotten the rap that either because we're
young migrants, or because we don't have a tradition of giving
we haven't given our fair share to philanthropy," he said.
"Hispanics will be part of the mainstream of philanthropy it
won't just be Guggenheim, Getty and Whitney. You'll also have
Gonzalez and other Hispanic names that are becoming more and
more a part of the economic mainstream."
Miami remains a relatively young city, decades away from
becoming a prominent art center outside of the week surrounding
Art Basel and a host of satellite fairs. Many of the skyscrapers
that now line the water were not there a decade ago and the
region lacks major industries and major artistic educational
institutions found in other cities.
But art boosters say the new museum, like the Art Basel,
will bolster Miami's credibility as a global art hub.
"I think it's going to be a Miami icon without trying to do
anything other than being a really great museum," Terence Riley,
former curator at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), said
during a public talk in November. "It's going to be considered
one of the most important contemporary museums anywhere," added
Riley who helped launch PAMM.