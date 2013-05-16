Gold shipment valued at $625,000 goes missing at Miami airport

MIAMI May 16 A shipment of gold with a declared
value of $625,000 has gone missing in a suspected heist at Miami
International Airport, authorities said on Thursday.
A theft incident report from the Miami-Dade Police
Department said the gold, packed in a box, arrived at Miami
International early Tuesday morning on an American Airlines
flight from Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Miami International serves as a major trans-shipment point
for large quantities of gold produced in South America and
exported primarily to Switzerland for refining.
The plane's cargo was unloaded but the box containing the
gold disappeared after apparently being loaded onto a motorized
luggage cart or tug, the report said.
The cart was found in front of a gate of the same terminal
were the flight from Ecuador was unloaded, about an hour after
workers emptied the cargo hold, but without the box containing
the gold.
The police incident report did not say who owned the gold or
what its final destination was and an American Airlines security
official at the airport declined to comment on the case, saying
only that it was being investigated by the FBI.
"The FBI is aware of the situation," FBI spokesman Michael
Leverock told Reuters in an email.
Miami has seen the trans-shipment of gold rise sharply in
recent years as investors have turned to gold and its price has
risen. Gold is Miami's No. 1 import valued at almost $8 billion
last year, mostly from Mexico and Colombia, and almost all
destined for Switzerland, according to World City, a Miami-based
publication that tracks trade data.