UPDATE 1-Michigan Catholic hospital failed to help woman with brain tumor -complaint

(Updates with no comment from state)
By Mary Wisniewski
Oct 14 The American Civil Liberties Union on
Wednesday accused a Catholic hospital in Michigan of failing to
provide appropriate care by refusing on religious grounds to
allow a pregnant woman with a brain tumor to be sterilized.
The ACLU of Michigan filed a complaint with the state
department that handles health regulations against Genesys
Regional Medical Center in the Detroit suburb of Grand Blanc,
which is part of Ascension Health, the country's
largest Catholic health organization.
Jessica Mann's doctor had recommended that she not get
pregnant again due to the strain the pregnancy would pose on her
health, and recommended that she undergo tubal ligation at the
time of her C-section, according to the ACLU complaint.
Genesys has refused to allow the procedure to be performed,
citing religious directives that prohibit almost all tubal
sterilizations, the complaint said.
Genesys has a record of granting exceptions to other women
seeking the same procedure, the ACLU complaint said. Now a week
before her due date, Mann, 33, is seeking a new doctor and
hospital for the procedure.
"All of this could have been avoided if Catholic bishops
weren't allowed to play doctor at hospitals that serve the
public," Mann said in a statement quoted in an ACLU news
release.
Cindy Ficorelli, spokeswoman for Genesys, said the hospital,
as a Catholic healthcare system, follows "the ethical and
religious directives of the Church." Beyond that, it cannot
comment on Mann's case, she said.
Jason Moon, a spokesman for Michigan's Department of
Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, said it does not generally
comment on specific investigations.
Allison Steinberg, a spokeswoman for the New York office of
the ACLU, said the organization had filed other complaints
relating to reproductive care against other Catholic hospitals,
including a federal lawsuit earlier in October against Trinity
Health Corp.
"We do believe this is becoming a bigger problem now that
Catholic hospitals have become bigger," Steinberg said, noting
that one in nine hospital beds in the U.S. are Catholic-run.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)