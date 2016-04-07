Senior U.S. senator open to selling Boeing F-18 to Kuwait, Qatar

WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham,
one of the Republican party's senior foreign policy voices, said
on Thursday he would likely support the sale of advanced
military equipment including Boeing F-18 fighter jets to Qatar
and Kuwait, despite Israel's concerns.
Israel's government worries that equipment sent to Gulf
states could fall into the wrong hands and eventually be used
against the Jewish state.
"The Israeli argument is that you've seen regimes in the
neighborhood change pretty quickly. Be careful of introducing
new weapons into the region," Graham told reporters following a
trip to the region, citing the situation in Iraq.
However, he said he thought it was important for such sales
to go ahead despite those concerns, given instability in the
region and threats including Islamic State militants.
"I say to my Israeli friends, 'We need partners. Partners
without capability are paper partners.' ... So I'll probably be
in the camp of pushing the increased capability of Gulf Arab
states, understanding Israeli's concern," Graham said.
He acknowledged that there was strong opposition in Congress
toward arming some Gulf Arab states. "I don't know how the votes
go right now," Graham said.
Graham is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services
Committee and the chairman of the Senate Appropriations
subcommittee that oversees foreign aid.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)