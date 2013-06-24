New round of thunderstorms threatens Midwest

| MILWAUKEE June 24
MILWAUKEE June 24 A fresh batch of damaging
storms is expected to sweep through the Midwest on Monday
afternoon and evening, potentially dampening efforts to restore
power to thousands of households in the region.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm
watches and warnings for portions of south-central and
southeastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois and northern Missouri
through Monday evening.
The thunderstorms could pack 80 mph winds, large hail and
possibly a few tornadoes, the service said.
Parts of central and eastern Iowa, northern Illinois,
southeastern Minnesota, southern Indiana and northern Kentucky
were also under flash flood and flood warnings on Monday,
according to the weather service.
The severe weather could pose problems for Xcel Energy Inc
workers in Minnesota who are attempting to restore power
to 54,000 households, about 48,000 of which are in the Twin
Cities area.
According to the power company, up to 614,000 customers have
experienced power outages since early Friday morning after an
initial round of storms rolled through, downing trees, damaging
power lines and flooding streets throughout southern Minnesota.
Power is expected to be fully restored by early Wednesday,
according to Xcel Energy spokesman Tom Hoen.
A severe storm moved through the Omaha, Nebraska, metro area
on Monday morning, bringing with it strong winds. More than
43,000 Omaha Public Power District customers were without power
Monday afternoon because of that storm.
In western Iowa, 6,400 customers were without power,
according to MidAmerican Energy. Weather spotters in Council
Bluffs, a suburb of Omaha, reported 60 mph wind gusts that
brought down trees and power lines.