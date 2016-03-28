版本:
Pentagon awards Alliant Techsystems, Chemring $750 mln contract

WASHINGTON, March 28 The Pentagon said on Monday it had awarded to Alliant Techsystems Operations and Chemring Military Products a $750 million firm-fixed-price contract for non-standard ammunition and non-standard mortar weapon systems.

Chemring Military Products is a subsidiary of Chemring Group. (Reporting by Eric Beech)

