UPDATE 1-U.S. military sees more use of laser, microwave weapons

(Adds details, comment from Pentagon arms buyer)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 28 The U.S. military has made
strides in developing lasers, microwaves and other directed
energy weapons, and could soon use them more widely, top armed
forces officials and U.S. lawmakers told an industry conference
on Tuesday.
The officials described weapons that are in various stages
of development and testing by the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air
Force and Army, but said more work was needed to scale up the
technology for larger weapons, develop tactics for their use,
and ensure sufficient funding.
"Directed energy brings the dawn of an entirely new era in
defense," Lieutenant General William Etter, Commander,
Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command
Region, told a conference hosted by Booz Allen Hamilton and the
Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessment.
Directed energy refers to weapons that emit focused energy
in the form of lasers, microwaves, electromagnetic radiation,
radio waves, sound or particle beams. Lasers are already widely
use to guide bombs to their target, but the next step would be
to use the lasers as weapons themselves.
The military has been working on such weapons for decades,
but says many technology challenges have finally been addressed.
Etter and other officials said such weapons could lower the
cost of current weapons, speed up responses to enemy attacks and
cut deaths of civilians in the battlefield.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall, the top U.S. arms
buyer, said Pentagon funding for directed energy programs would
remain steady at about $300 million a year for now, with
larger-scale demonstrations to start in about five years.
Kendall said directed energy offered a less expensive way to
counter ballistic and cruise missile threats than the expensive
interceptors used now, and urged industry to focus development
efforts on those threats.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus told the conference the Navy was
encouraged by testing of a laser deployed on the USS Ponce in
the Gulf, which can destroy small boats and unmanned aerial
vehicles, and can also be used as a telescope.
Mabus said the Navy was extending deployment of the laser on
the Ponce, and using lessons learned to help produce a 100-150
kilowatt laser prototype for testing at sea in 2018 or sooner.
He said a powerful new railgun that could hit targets 100 miles
away would also be tested at sea next year. A railgun is an
electrically powered electromagnetic projectile launcher.
He said the Navy would release a comprehensive road map for
these sort of weapons this fall and could initiate a full-scale
acquisition program in fiscal 2018.
Mabus said Iran and other countries were already using
lasers to target ships and commercial airliners, and the U.S.
military needed to accelerate often cumbersome acquisition
processes to ensure that it stayed ahead of potential foes.
Major General Jerry Harris, vice commander of Air Combat
Command, said the Air Force had developed a high-power microwave
weapon that could disperse crowds without killing people by
rapidly raising body temperature, and the system could be put to
use immediately on drones or other aircraft.
