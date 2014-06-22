版本:
Pentagon confirms U.S. missile defense test hit target

WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. missile defense system managed by Boeing Co hit a simulated enemy missile over the Pacific in a critical test on Sunday, the U.S. Defense Department said.

"This is a very important step in our continuing efforts to improve and increase the reliability of our homeland ballistic missile defense system," said Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Admiral James Syring.

The Pentagon said initial indications showed that all components involved in the test performed as designed. It said program officials will spend the next several months assessing the performance of the system using telemetry and other data obtained during the test. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Walsh)
