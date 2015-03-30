Pentagon chief sends military wish lists to Congress with reservations

WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Monday sent the military's annual "wish lists" to U.S. lawmakers, including 12 Boeing Co F/A-18 fighter jets and 14 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, but said he would not back any of the requests unless Congress passed a larger overall defense budget.

"Any extra program inserted into our budget submission will come at the expense of other programs we deemed more important, with ripple effects across the rest of the budget," Carter said in a letter accompanying the lists of "unfunded priorities."

