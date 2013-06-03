UPDATE 1-Top U.S. lawmaker looks to rein in military contractors' pay

By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, June 3 A powerful U.S. lawmaker on
Monday included a provision seeking to rein in the amount
corporate executives can make from military contracts in the
fiscal 2014 defense spending bill that Congress is expected to
finalize in the coming weeks.
Republican U.S. Representative Howard McKeon of California,
chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, included the
plan in his version of the fiscal 2014 defense authorization
act. The full committee will review the act on Wednesday.
McKeon's plan contains a provision that would prevent the
largest defense contractors from including any compensation for
their five top executives in their contracts.
It also would cap at $763,000 a year the amount that other
employees could make in a contract, and tie any increase in that
amount to growth in the economy, pulling back from current law,
which would have allowed it to rise to $900,000 next year.
"The real issue here is getting the cutoff point back to a
sane point," a senior committee aide told reporters before the
plan was released.
A spokesman for the Aerospace Industries Association, the
defense industry's largest trade group, said the proposal meant
companies risked losing talent to other industries, including
the pharmaceutical and high-tech sectors.
"If we cannot offer compensation levels to hire the
exceptional people, we could find them going to work elsewhere
and not available to build our cyber security systems, our
aerospace systems, that we need to keep our nation, and our
military personnel with the best defenses in the world," AIA's
Chip Sheller said in an emailed statement.
The top executives at big defense companies, such as
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman
Corp, and General Dynamics Co, can make $15
million to $32 million in total compensation.
Officials at a number of defense contractors, including
Boeing, Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman, declined
comment.
Federal spending cuts in other areas - including reductions
in defense spending and furloughs and pay freezes for government
employees - have fueled the push for controls on the amount that
executives at private companies make under military contracts.
Aides said the measure had bipartisan support, and some
version was expected to pass both the Republican-controlled
House and the Democratic-led Senate, as they consider the final
version of the bill.
The White House also supports more control on contractors'
pay. President Barack Obama's 2014 budget asks Congress to set a
$400,000 annual limit on the amount of executive pay the
government will reimburse federal contractors.