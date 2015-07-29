UPDATE 1-Leidos team wins $4.34 bln contract for U.S. military health records

(Adds details of contract, competing bidders)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Defense Department
on Wednesday awarded a team led by Leidos Holdings Inc
a contract valued at up to $4.34 billion to build a new
electronic health record system for 9.6 million current and
retired military service members.
The Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization
contract, included in the Pentagon's daily digest of major
contract awards, runs for 10 years, including several options to
extend the contract.
The Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, said the
contract was worth under $9 billion over the next 18 years,
about $2 billion less than initially expected.
He said the decision followed two years of work aimed at
ensuring that the new records system could be used by the U.S.
military, the U.S. Veterans Administration and private health
providers, while ensuring the security of the data.
Chris Miller, program executive officer for defense
healthcare management systems, told reporters about 25 percent
of the contract would cover training to ensure a smooth
transition to the new system.
"We did a lot to make sure that there were no surprises
here," he said. "We're going to comprehensively test the product
to make sure it is ready to deploy."
Leidos and Cerner Corp beat out a team made up of
IBM Corp and Epic Systems, and another team that
included Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co, and Computer Sciences Corp.
The system will replace 50 older records systems now in use
at over 1,000 sites, Kendall said. He said the department hoped
to fully implement the system by 2022, if not sooner.
He said the Pentagon had worked to avoid contract protests
by following the rules it put in place for the competition, and
documenting the selection process carefully. He said the
competitors would also likely recognize that Leidos submitted a
"clear best value solution."
It has a two-year initial ordering period, with two
three-year option periods, and a potential two-year award term,
which, if awarded, would bring the total ordering period to 10
years.
Work will be performed at locations throughout the United
States and overseas.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Lisa
Shumaker)