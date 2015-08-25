Oshkosh to build Humvee replacement for U.S. military -sources

WASHINGTON Aug 25 U.S. specialty truck maker
Oshkosh Corp has won a multibillion-dollar competition
to build a new light tactical vehicle for the U.S. Army and
Marine Corps to replace their aging fleet of Humvees, sources
familiar with the decision said Tuesday.
Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, as well as AM
General, a privately held company that built the original
Humvees, the sources said.
U.S. Army and Marine Corps officials are slated to announce
the winner of the competition, which could eventually be worth
more than $30 billion to the winning team, at 5:15 p.m. (2115
GMT) on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)