Former U.S. defense chief laments extent of defense consolidation

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Former U.S. Defense Secretary
William Perry said on Thursday U.S. defense officials should be
"very explicit" when urging weapons makers to reduce industry
overhead costs, in order to avoid another round of
consolidation.
Further consolidation would be "moving in the wrong
direction," Perry, a close friend and mentor of current Defense
Secretary Ash Carter, told a defense writers group.
The legendary "last supper" for top industry executives that
Perry hosted in 1993, as President Bill Clinton's deputy defense
secretary, was aimed at reducing overhead costs instead of
triggering a massive wave of "unnecessary" and "undesirable"
industry mergers, he said.
"We applied the right pressure back in the mid-1990s, but we
got some ... unintended consequences," including fewer companies
and less competition, Perry said. "As we face this problem in
the future, we should learn from that lesson."
U.S. officials have to be "very explicit that we are not
looking for consolidation, that we're looking for removing
excess overhead from individual companies."
Dozens of companies merged in the 1990s as military spending
fell sharply after the Cold War ended. The changes left five
large contractors that still dominate the market: Lockheed
Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp
, General Dynamics Corp and Raytheon Co.
Overhead costs fell somewhat, but the department would have
been "better off with more, smaller firms than with a few large
ones," Perry said.
His comments underscored concerns voiced by Carter and his
chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, in September, when they warned
that further consolidation among large weapons makers could lead
to higher costs, decreased innovation and less competition.
Carter and Kendall spoke days after the U.S. Justice
Department approved Lockheed's $9 billion purchase of Sikorsky
Aircraft from United Technologies Corp, one of the
biggest acquisitions in the weapons industry in years.
Kendall told reporters at the time that he hoped to work
with Congress to draft legislation that would give the
government more leverage to prevent mergers that left the
department dependent on a smaller number of larger contractors,
even if they did not necessarily have anti-trust implications.
Perry said soaring personnel costs were eating up more of
the defense budget now than before, reducing the funds available
for new weapons programs and increasing pressures that could
trigger a new wave of consolidation.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)