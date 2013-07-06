Key U.S. missile interceptor test fails, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, July 5 A test of the only U.S.
defense against long-range ballistic missiles failed on Friday,
the third consecutive failure involving the interceptor system
managed by Boeing Co, the Defense Department said.
"Program officials will conduct an extensive review to
determine the cause or causes of any anomalies which may have
prevented a successful intercept," it said in a statement.
The military has tested the so-called ground-based midcourse
defense system 16 times. It has succeeded eight times, with the
last intercept in December 2008.
The Pentagon said this week that the test would not affect
its decision to bolster the U.S. missile defense system. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel announced the move in March following
threats by North Korea.
Under that plan, the Pentagon will add 14 new anti-missile
interceptors at a total cost of nearly $1 billion.
The United States currently has 26 interceptors deployed at
Fort Greely in Alaska and four at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California.
In Friday's test, a long-range ballistic missile target was
launched from the U.S. Army's Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein
Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands. The interceptor missile
was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base.