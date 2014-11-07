U.S. Aegis system zaps cruise, ballistic missile targets in test

WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Aegis missile defense
system on Thursday simultaneously destroyed two cruise missile
targets and one ballistic missile target in a test conducted by
a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Hawaii, according to
sources familiar with the test.
The test validated a new upgrade of the Aegis missile
defense system built by Lockheed Martin Corp, and two
different missiles built by Raytheon Co, according to
the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.
The upgrade is due to be installed on U.S. Navy Aegis
destroyers, and is part of the "Aegis Ashore" system that is due
to become operational in Romania next year, the sources said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)