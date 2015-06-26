U.S. skips Aegis Ashore missile test after target malfunction

June 26 The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on
Friday said a target malfunction caused it to abort a key
intercept test of the Aegis Ashore missile defense system, built
by Lockheed Martin Corp, that is due to be installed in
Romania this year.
"Due to a target malfunction, the test wasn't conducted and
an interceptor wasn't launched," said Rick Lehner, a spokesman
for the U.S. Defense Department agency.
No comment was immediately available from Lockheed. Raytheon
Co, which builds the SM-3 missile used by the Aegis
Ashore system, the land-based version of the Aegis combat system
deployed on U.S. Navy destroyers, as well as its AN/SPY-1 radar,
referred questions to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
It was not immediately clear what caused the target to
malfunction, or when the test would be rescheduled.
The new Aegis Ashore system is designed to defeat short- to
intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
