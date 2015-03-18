Pentagon plans hard look at missile defense programs

| WASHINGTON, March 17
WASHINGTON, March 17 The U.S. Defense Department
has launched a major review of missile defense programs and
capabilities, after military commanders called the current
strategy "unsustainable" given tough budget pressures and rising
threats around the world.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel described the review in
a Feb. 4 memo to top officers in the U.S. Army and Navy, a copy
of which was obtained by Reuters.
This year's review would also cover regional ballistic
missile defense issues, the global reach of the U.S. Patriot
missile defense system, and U.S. power projection capabilities.
Hagel said a strategic review by top Pentagon officials last
fall had concluded the current ballistic missile defense policy
was sound, but recommended an update of a 2011 joint study to
help shape the Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget process.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert and Army
Chief of Staff General Ray Odierno, in a memo dated Nov. 5, had
called for a reassessment by the Pentagon.
The Pentagon's current focus on forward-deployment of assets
was too costly, they wrote, urging a shift to a more holistic
approach that included use of non-kinetic "left of launch"
technologies such as electromagnetic propogation and cyber.
They said it was critical to develop a more cost-effective
and sustainable long-term approach that addressed homeland
missile defense and regional missile defense priorities.
In his response, Hagel said the department would continue to
look for "innovative" ways to address challenges, and urged
Greenert and Odierno to play an active role in the various
reviews.
Kingston Reif, head of disarmament and threat reduction
policy at the Arms Control Association, said the concerns raised
by the Army and Navy underscored the myriad problems still
facing the current system.
Riki Ellison, founder of the Missile Defense Advocacy
Alliance, said various Pentagon officials and others had worked
for years on a "left of launch" strategy that lowered costs by
targeting the electronic radar signatures of enemy command and
control systems, or the targeting systems of incoming missiles.
But he said relying on such capabilities to defend against
potential missile attacks by North Korea or Iran - instead of
the current ground-based interceptors - was problematic, since
it would entail "preemptive strikes" that could have grave
political and strategic consequences.
