版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 23:28 BJT

U.S. to seek bids for new missile defense warhead in 2018

WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Missile Defense Agency plans to launch a competition for a new warhead or "kill vehicle" for its ground-based homeland missile defense system in 2018, the agency's director told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

Navy Vice Admiral James Syring said he expected to launch the competition after the completion of design work now underway by three companies, Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Raytheon to redesign the existing warhead, which was built by Raytheon.

Syring spoke during a hearing of the defense subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐