Raytheon SM-6 intercepts ballistic missile target in key test

WASHINGTON Aug 3 Raytheon Co's Standard
Missile-6 intercepted and destroyed a short-range ballistic
missile off the coast of Hawaii last week, the Pentagon said on
Monday, paving the way for the SM-6 to be deployed on U.S. Navy
Aegis ships next year.
The test was one of four successful tests completed last
week by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Pacific Command
and the crew of the USS John Paul Jones, a Navy destroyer, which
showed the ability of SM-6 and SM-2 missiles to destroy enemy
cruise and ballistic missiles.
"This important test campaign not only demonstrated an
additional terminal defense layer of the (Ballistic Missile
Defense System), it also proved the robustness of the multi-use
SM-6 missile on-board a Navy destroyer," Missile Defense Agency
Director Vice Admiral James Syring said in a statement.
The SM-6 missile intercepted a ballistic missile target in
its final seconds of flight on July 28, followed by three more
tests over the next days. MDA fired two more SM-6 missiles in
anti-air warfare roles to engage cruise missile targets and an
SM-2 Block IV missile was fired against a ballistic missile
threat.
All the tests occurred at the Pacific Missile Range Facility
in Kauai, Hawaii.
The MDA said it would used the test results to improve and
enhance the multilayered U.S. missile defense system, which
defends against a range of ballistic missile threats in all
phases of flight.
Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile Systems,
said the SM-6 missile offered the Navy greater flexibility to
address a broad range of threats.
"SM-6 is the only missile in the world that can do both
anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defense from sea,"
Lawrence said in a statement.
Raytheon said the SM-6 missile would be integrated into
MDA's Sea-Based Terminal program on board U.S. Navy ships as
part of the Aegis missile defense system, and was on track to be
ready for combat use in 2016.
