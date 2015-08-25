Oshkosh wins $6.75 bln deal to replace U.S. Army, Marine Humvees

WASHINGTON Aug 25 U.S. specialty truck maker
Oshkosh Corp has won a $6.75 billion contract to build
17,000 light tactical vehicles to replace the aging Humvees used
by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. Army announced on
Tuesday.
Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, as well as AM
General, a privately held company that built the original
Humvees, the Army said in a statement.
The two military services plan to replace a total of 55,000
vehicles over time, which could drive the value of the contract
win to over $30 billion.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)