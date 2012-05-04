US launches advanced military communications satellite

* First satellite took 13 months to reach orbit
* 10 times more capacity than previous satellite system
* AEHF satellites cost more than $1 billion each
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 4 An unmanned Atlas 5
rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on
Friday to deliver the second member of an advanced U.S. military
communications satellite network into orbit.
The 197-foot (60-metre) tall rocket, built by United Launch
Alliance, blasted off its seaside launch pad at 2:42 p.m. EDT,
piercing partly cloudy skies as it headed into orbit.
Sealed inside the rocket's protective nosecone was the
second Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) military
communications satellite.
The satellite, built by Lockheed Martin Corp, is
part of a planned four-member constellation designed to provide
global, high-speed, secure and jam-resistant communications for
the U.S. military and international partners from the United
Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands.
“"Launch is the critical first step to getting this
capability to our troops around the world," Air Force Lieutenant
Kristin Hoover, a member of the AEHF team, said during a webcast
of the launch.
The first AEHF satellite was launched on Aug. 14, 2010, but
took 13 months to reach operational orbit due to a problem with
the spacecraft's propulsion system. Investigators determined
that a piece of debris had prevented the satellite's
liquid-fueled booster engine from firing.
Ground control teams spent more than a year coaxing the
spacecraft into position 22,300 miles (35,890 km) above the
equator using its smaller thruster engines.
AEHF-1 was turned over to the military's operations squadron
two weeks ago.
The AEHF network is a follow-on to the Milstar
communications satellites. Each of the new spacecraft has 10
times the capacity of a single Milstar satellite, launch
commentator Don Spencer said.
The AEHF satellites, which cost more than $1 billion apiece,
are designed to last 14 years.
The launch was the 30th of an Atlas 5 rocket, all flown
successfully. The rocket is in the process of being upgraded to
fly astronauts as well.