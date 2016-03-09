Commercial satellite industry sees growing U.S. military demand

| WASHINGTON, March 9
Pentagon is stepping up demand for commercial services as the
U.S. Defense Department seeks to cut costs and shore up security
of military and spy satellites against attacks by China and
other potential foes.
Matt Desch, chief executive of satellite operator Iridium
Communications Inc, said he had seen a marked increase
in U.S. military demand for commercial services over the past
year to augment the capabilities of big military satellites.
"The concept of working with the commercial industry has
really blossomed in the last year," Desch told Reuters at the
Satellite 2016 conference in National Harbor, Maryland. "They're
realizing that these exquisite, purpose-built military
systems... are highly at risk because they're targets. If they
lose them, then nobody can talk to anybody."
The U.S. military has long purchased commercial satellite
communications to augment its own capabilities. But officials
are working with lawmakers and industry to develop more flexible
agreements that would allow the military to buy satellite
services on an as-needed basis, which would save money while
providing added bandwidth when the military needs it.
To beef up security, U.S. military officials are also adding
commercial satellite receivers to aircraft, trucks and other
equipment in case their own protected communications
capabilities are hacked or degraded.
Iridium is poised to launch a new service to back up the
U.S. Air Force's Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites
together with Satelles, a private firm that delivers timing and
location signals using Iridium's 66 low-earth satellites, rather
than ground-based terminals, which makes them more secure.
Desch said the new service, to be launched in April, would
allow the military and other users to get location and timing
data using inexpensive chips. He said the companies were working
with at least 20 interested parties, including military and
civilian government agencies and private companies.
Kay Sears, president of Intelsat General, another satellite
operator, also said she was optimistic about prospects for new
military contracts using her company's new EpicNG
high-throughput satellites. The new system will help the
military provide far more bandwidth to more equipment and troops
around the globe, she said.
The technology uses smaller beams or spots which means
ground-based terminals can be much smaller, enabling many more
areas around the world to get connected, and potentially leading
to wholly new applications, Sears said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)