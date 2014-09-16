U.S. air force seeks funding for space surveillance satellites

| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. Air Force plans to
request initial funding for three surveillance satellites to
track objects in space as part of its fiscal 2016 budget
request, a top Air Force general said Tuesday.
General John Hyten, head of Air Force Space Command, told
the annual Air Force Association conference the satellites would
be a relatively inexpensive follow-on to the Space-Based Space
Surveillance (SBSS) satellite built by Boeing Co.
Hyten declined to give details on the amount of funding
required for the new program in the 2016 budget, but said it
would clearly be less than the earlier program.
He said the new satellites would build on capabilities to be
demonstrated by the Operationally Responsive Space 5 satellite,
which is due to be launched in 2017.
The three new satellites would be launched into a low-earth
orbit act as "vacuum cleaners" and give the Air Force some
additional surveillance capability early next decade, he said.
He said the Air Force could still face lengthy gaps in its
ability to track objects in space, however, since the current
SBSS satellite is due to reach the end of its service life in
the next few years.
Hyten underscored the importance of monitoring objects in
space given the increasing drive by other countries to develop
the ability to target and disrupt U.S. satellites.
He said the U.S. Air Force stood ready to defend U.S.
satellites if they were attacked, and also to deny other
countries access to their space assets, if needed.
But he suggested more work was needed in that area, given
efforts by other countries to expand their own anti-satellite
capabilities.
"I think we're in a very good place in 2014, but whether
we're in that same place in 2024 is what I'm talking about," he
told reporters after his speech.
One key concern, Hyten said, was the possibility that other
countries could create massive amounts of debris in space if
they targeted a satellite. Such debris could make it impossible
for any country to safely operate satellites, he said.
Hyten said he was horrified by China's decision to destroy a
defunct satellite in 2007 because it had created thousands of
pieces of long-lasting debris.
"That kind of action in space has the ability to ruin space
for the entire planet, so we can't go there," he added.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)