UPDATE 1-Aerojet Rocketdyne, others look at keeping Atlas 5 rocket in use

WASHINGTON May 11 Aerojet Rocketdyne
and two other firms on Monday said they are exploring options to
obtain data rights to the Atlas 5 launch vehicle and to swap its
Russian-built engine with the AR1 engine that Aerojet Rocketdyne
is developing.
The Pentagon is scrambling to comply with a U.S. law that
bans use after 2019 of the Russian RD-180 rocket engine that
fuels the Atlas 5 rocket for military and intelligence satellite
launches. Congress passed the law after Russia's annexation of
the Crimea region of Ukraine last year.
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co that now launches most big
U.S. military and spy satellites, is working to develop a less
expensive U.S.-fueled rocket called Vulcan, to use for military,
civilian and commercial launches from 2022 or 2023.
The joint venture hopes to use a new engine being developed
by Blue Origin, a company owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos, but sees Aerojet Rocketdyne's AR1 engine as a backup.
ULA and U.S. officials say ULA owns the data rights to the
Atlas 5 rocket since the Air Force hired the company to provide
launch services instead of buying the rockets outright.
"We have no intention of selling or transferring (the Atlas
5 data rights)," said ULA spokeswoman Christa Bell. She said ULA
planned to keep launching Atlas 5 into the next decade as it
transitioned to the new Vulcan rocket.
ULA will soon face competition from privately held Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which is nearing Air Force
certification to compete for some military launches.
Aerojet Rocketdyne's announcement raises the possibility
that a third team could compete for rocket launches.
Monday was the deadline for companies to respond to a draft
request for proposals issued by the Air Force in a competition
to develop prototypes for a homegrown propulsion system.
Julie Van Kleeck, Aerojet Rocketdyne's vice president for
advanced space and launch systems, said adapting a new
U.S.-built engine to the Atlas 5 rocket was the "lowest risk,
most rapid and affordable" way to end U.S. reliance on Russian
engines. She said it made no sense to retire the most capable
and flexible launch system available today.
Aerojet Rocketdyne says the AR1 engine could be certified in
2019, and integration onto the Atlas 5 should follow soon after.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, private research firm Dynetics Inc, and
Schafer Corp, an engineering firm headed by former NASA
administrator Michael Griffin, asked Defense Secretary Ash
Carter about the data and production rights of the Atlas 5, and
use of its launch facilities, in a letter dated April 29.
A Pentagon spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the
letter from Aerojet and the other companies.
Griffin, who served as the deputy chair of an independent
review of the RD-180 issue last year, said using the AR1 engine
to power the existing launch vehicle was "the right answer" for
ending U.S. dependence on Russian rocket engines.
"Rectifying an existing rocket with a new engine is a much
lower cost than starting over from scratch," he said.
