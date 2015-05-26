U.S. Air Force certifies SpaceX for national security launches

WASHINGTON May 26 The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday
said it has certified privately-held SpaceX to launch U.S.
military and spy satellites, ending a monopoly held by United
Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, since its creation in 2006.
The decision follows two years of discussions and reviews by
the U.S. Air Force and Space Exploration Technologies, or
SpaceX, and means the company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk,
can compete for national security launches with its Falcon 9
rocket.
"SpaceX's emergence as a viable commercial launch provider
provides the opportunity to compete launch services for the
first time in almost a decade," said Air Force Secretary Deborah
James.
