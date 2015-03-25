U.S. to modify launch capability deal for Lockheed-Boeing venture

WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Air Force must
modify an annual "launch capability" contract awarded to United
Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, given the advent of a new competitor,
senior U.S. Air Force and Pentagon officials told lawmakers on
Wednesday.
Air Force Space Command Commander General John Hyten said
acquisition officials were working on a plan to to phase out the
infrastructure support contract, which he said was initially put
in place to protect "a very fragile industrial base."
He said it was not possible to have a fair competition with
the contracts in place, backing an argument often made by
privately-held Space Exploration Technologies, which is vying
for some of the launch contracts now carried out by ULA.
Dyke Weatherington, acting deputy assistant defense
secretary for space, strategic and intelligence systems, said
some funding for launch infrastructure would likely be folded
into future contracts for launch services, instead of being
awarded separately.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)